Dipolog swimmer completes 5-gold haul

OROQUIETA, Misamis Occidental – Dipolog City swimmer Leano Vince Dalman capped his campaign on a golden note while Zamboanga City’s Albert Jose Villaces and Aleah Callejo of Koronadal City emerged as the fastest runners halfway through the Batang Pinoy Mindanao Regionals here Friday.



Dalman was again dominant winning the boys’ 12-and-under 100 meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly stroke golds to become the most decorated athlete of the event with five golds at the Misamis Occidental Provincial Athletic Complex pool.

He earlier won the 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter backstroke titles in the competition co-hosted by the Oroquieta City government led by Mayor Jason Almonte.

Sharing the swimming spotlight with Dalman were Dipolog City teammate Kiara Ramielle Eroy and Cotabato Province’s Angela Mikaela Talosig, who boosted their tallies to three golds each.

