Fake ‘Bong Go’ nabbed

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Martin Sadongdong

A man identifying himself as Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go was arrested together with his cohorts for engaging in extortion activities in Rodriguez, Rizal.



CIDG-National Capital Region (NCR) chief Senior Superintendent Wilson Asueta identified the arrested suspects as Henry Halaghay, 67, the Halaghay group’s alleged leader, Antonio Cerbito, and Rogem Montesa who are the group’s researchers and callers, respectively.

Asueta revealed that the group was using the name of high-ranking government and military officials in extorting money from their target victims.

Among the names they were using were those of Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go and Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. General Joselito Bautista.

Investigation reveal the group’s modus was to call and text their victims who have an on-going transaction with the government’s Mega Rehabilitation Center project in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

“They will then ‘solicit’ for a P50,000 donation in order for them to supposedly act on their project.

Their victims were instructed to send the money via a Bayad Padala center with Halaghay’s househelp identified as Lanie Sumorov as the recipient.

Halaghay was nabbed inside his residence in Rodriguez while his two fellow suspects were arrested during a follow-up operation.

Asueta said Halaghay yielded a black bag containing a caliber .45 pistol loaded with one bullet, a magazine loaded with six round live ammunition, assorted IDs, notebook with list of government offices and other papers.

Related

comments