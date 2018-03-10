Kobe Paras quits college to turn pro

By Waylon Galvez

After two years in college, Kobe Paras said it’s now time to bring his act to a bigger stage – pro league.

Paras, a 6-foot-6 forward, made his announcement via his Twitter account @_kokoparas in a 1-minute video post with words “if you know me you knew this was coming.”



“I’m going pro,” said Paras at the end of the video.

Paras did not mention in specifics regarding his plans, if he is joining the coming NBA Rookie Draft, or probably on local shore in the PBA, although with the kind of basketball skills he has, he’ll probably attract pro teams even from Europe and China.

Paras, a second generation ball player being the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras, played one year for Creighton (2016-2017) after leaving University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – where he originally committed – due to academic requirements.

The 20-year-old Paras left Creighton, where he averaged just 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in only 15 games as a member of the Bluejays, for Cal State Northridge last year – a “redshirt” this past season as NCAA rule on transferees.

“Thank you CSUN, but it’s time,” Paras added on his tweet.

Paras represented the national team several times, winning a dunk contest on 3×3, and a gold medal with Gilas Pilipinas in the last Southeast Asian Games last year.

