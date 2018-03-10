Man operating child porn site arrested

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

A child pornography suspect who has long evaded arrest even from international authorities has been finally caught in Bulacan.



National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) Chief Janet Francisco identified the arrested suspect as Anselmo Ico Jr. who is also known with his alias ‘Jaja Jhoncel’.

Ico was nabbed during an entrapment operation conducted by joint operatives of the AHTRAD and the Philippine National Police-Women and Child Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) Thursday in Barangay Anilao in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Representatives from the Norway police, the United State’s Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the International Justice Mission (IJM) also joined the operation.

Francisco said the operation was conducted based on the information sent by Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS).

The NCIS said they arrested Norwegian Ketil Andersen for purchasing child pornography materials and live stream sex shows from the Philippines.

Following Andersen’s arrest, the NCIS took over his Skype accounts and used it to communicate with his contacts which included Ico.

Francisco said the AHTRAD also later learned that Ico is also being investigated by the WCPC but has been very elusive.

She noted Ico is believed engaged in the illegal activities as way back as 2011 and has clients from America, Norway, and the Philippines.

Operatives also rescued five minors ages two to 16 years and includes four females and one male.

