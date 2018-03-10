Politicized barangay elections

By Erik Espina

THE House of Representatives are of the position to postpone the barangay elections in synch with the plebiscite for Charter change. This makes perfect political sense. The well-timed intervention will create a confluence of events favorable to federalism. The Senate, however, lukewarm to the idea, mindful of growing restlessness in an “overstay” of sitting barangay officials.



Barangay elections are supposed to be non-partisan and non-political as per Omnibus Election ruling. The wisdom therein is in order to do away with acrimonious, expensive and highly personalized feuding in dense proximity of one another, and personally known in the neighborhood. The entry and meddling of political parties, so goes the ideal notion, at this level of governance heightens discord, with mercurial alliances and pronounced confrontations in national politics seeping into the intimate levels of families vs. families.

Reality on the ground, however, reveals the intention for communal civility and harmony a farce. Clearly, barangay elections mirror the pretention and “best practices” in national exercises. You may not see the names of political parties, or barangay officials/opponents taking an oath with whatever group, but the truth is, political parties are front and center in the whole circus.

They hide behind the cloak of partymen, incumbent butterflies whether governor, vice-governor, provincial board members, mayors, vice-mayors, councilors, congressmen, to opponents for said positions. Everyone is indictable, thumbprints evident in a “non-political” process. City hall, provincial etc. campaign funds exchanging hands e.g. massive vote-buying.

The politician and barangay candidate in a symbiotic tango to create a phalanx to guard each-others behind, pursue common interests, projects, programs, noble or otherwise, for their continued, or their relatives, future incumbency in public office. The nature of the beast demands elections to be partisan and political even at this level. It is healthier to revive democracy and party politics at the barangay level. Vintage Liberal and Nacionalista era.

