Santiago, NU eye repeat vs La Salle

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (Men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs FEU (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (Women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs La Salle (Women’s)

Pacesetter National University tries to duplicate its impressive first-round victory over defending champion La Salle when they square off today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The anticipated rematch is set at 4 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs out to improve their 6-1 win-loss tally and tighten their grip of the top spot.

NU coach Babes Castillo and his stalwarts are confident they can pull off another triumph against La Salle, adding their cohesion has improved as shown in their past matches.

Their lone four-set loss to Far Eastern University last Feb. 28 did not dampen their spirits, but instead became their rallying point.

“Mas naging matatag pa kami after nung talo na ‘yun,” said NU’s top gun Jaja Santiago, currently the second leading scorer in the league.

Santiago is expected to anchor the Lady Bulldogs anew on all the departments with her intimidating 6-foot-5 frame giving enough coverage behind the net.

Out to provide big support are versatile setter Jasmine Nabor, spiker Risa Sato, blocker Roselyn Doria, and Aiko Urdas.

La Salle, however, is out for vengeance.

Trailing behind NU at 5-2, the Lady Spikers are set to erase the stigma of their 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14 defeat over the Lady Bulldogs last Feb. 18.

Challenging NU’s core are La Salle’s own triumvirate of Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and Desire Cheng, who combined for 45 points in their recent four-set win over archnemesis Ateneo.

