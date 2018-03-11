I can still compete at high level – Pacquiao

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

Except for a few loose ends in the planned June 24 fight in Malaysia, Manny Pacquiao swears he is all fired up to win against world welterweight king Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.



“Gusto kong ipakita na nandyan pa rin tayo (I want to show to everyone that I can still compete at a high level),” said Pacquiao yesterday afternoon.

While admitting that the Kuala Lumpur is not yet signed, sealed and delivered, Pacquiao nonetheless spoke about the formal launch of the fight in Manila on April 4 with all the personages involved attending and the staging of another presser in KL on April 6.

After the obligatory promotional gigs, it will be time to start training camp that will culminate with the last four weeks in General Santos City.

“Polluted and traffic na masyado sa Manila eh,” said Pacquiao, whose last fight was a heartbreaking loss to Jeff Horn in July last year in Australia.

Air Asia is once again ferrying Pacquiao and his team and his supporters to Kuala Lumpur on a chartered flight from General Santos City.

“Pareho ng last time. Automatic na yan (Just like the last time. That’s automatic.),” he said, referring to the runup to the Horn fight when Pacquiao forged a partnership with Air Asia owner Tony Fernandes to bring him to Brisbane.

The two major players in the promotion – Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Golden Boy Promotion – haven’t committed just yet.

But Pacquiao is certain a deal will be in place very soon.

“Kaunti na lang (There are minor details to be threshed out),” said Pacquiao, who personally picked Matthysse as his opponent owing to the South American hitter’s ultra-aggressive style.

Related

comments