Mabilog urged to return

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang has said that former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog should return to the country and prove that he is not involved in the illegal drugs trade.



“Flight is evidence of guilt. Kung gusto niyang linisin ang pangalan niya, umuwi siya rito at harapin ang mga bintang laban sa kanya,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. “Pero habang siya ay nagtatago, that is continuing evidence of guilt,” he added.

Roque said President Duterte has no personal hatred against Mabilog as they have no personal relationship.

“Wala. Wala namang silang personal na relasyon paano magkakaroon ng personal hatred?” Roque said. “He is in the drug list. Local government units or leaders who are in the drug list provided by different law enforcement agents of the government.”

Duterte has accused Mabilog of involvement in the illegal drugs trade in Iloilo City, which the Chief Executive has tagged as the “most shabulized” in the Visayas. Mabilog has consistently denied the President’s allegations.

Mabilog and his family left the country last August after the President repeated warned him to sever his ties with drug personalities or risk his life. Mabilog’s exact whereabouts, at present, is unknown.

The Ombudsman ordered the dismissal from service of Mabilog after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty in relation to his “unlawful acquisition of wealth” last October.

Mabilog failed to account his sources of income which resulted to an increase in his net worth by over P8.9 million in a span of one year.

Duterte said that he is looking for Mabilog whom he claimed is afraid to return to the country for fear of being killed. “Hindi na siya umuwi kasi papatayin ko talaga siya,” Duterte said.

Following Duterte’s recent tirades against her husband, Mabilog’s wife Marivic has accused Duterte of being mentally ill.

Roque shrugged off this claim and said that this did not deserve any comment from the Palace. “I do not respond to people who are unworthy of our response. She is one of them,” Roque said.

Related

comments