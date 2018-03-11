Veteran actress: Kissing scenes too hot to handle

By Nestor Cuartero

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: A middle-aged actress once told me it’s not true what they say that actors don’t get affected by the kissing scenes they do in the line of duty.

“All those people saying that are hypocrites,” she warned. It is physically, psychologically impossible not to get carried away by a kiss, no matter how brief or perfunctory it may seem.

The effects of a love scene are far more lasting, the actress explains. A love scene can often lead to longing between the two concerned parties and if both are willing partners, the situation often ends up in consummation elsewhere, off the set.

She asks out loud, “What can they do? They’re human and are prone to temptation.”

The actress, however, explains that her observation isn’t a sweeping statement about actors in general. “But, I know of some who kiss and make out after a torrid kissing scene somewhere else,” she said.

Before incriminating herself with her bold pronouncement, the actress changed the subject to a more religious nature.

She then started talking about her devotion to St. Therese of the Child Jesus and how she hears mass every day.

SAMAR HAS AN ENTICING ENVOY: Ever heard of an ambassador per province of the Philippines?

Well, it is not an impossibility. The province of Samar, the Philippines’ third largest island, has picked lovely actress Solenn Heusaff as its very first ambassador.

Solenn was introduced as Samar envoy in an elaborate ceremony March 9 that came complete with a trade fair of the province’s food products and crafts at SM Megamall.

Samar, said Solenn, is the perfect destination for travelers this summer.

Solenn recounted her Samar travel exploits, on ground and under water, and how she fell in love with the province.

Samar boasts unspoiled treasures, mysterious caves, panoramic vistas, sumptuous delicacies, and more.

Make it Samar this summer!

