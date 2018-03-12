10 definitions of success

by Chinkee Tan

One of the most important questions that you need to ask yourself is how do you define success? This will impact not only the kind of life you want to live, but also the way how you live your life.



You see, many people have different definitions of success. Maybe you were brought up, like me, to think that to be successful means to own a business.

Maybe you were brought up to think that to be successful means to be an employee with a high-grade salary at a big corporation. Maybe you were brought up to think that to be successful means to own a car and a house no matter what it is that you do.

Everyone has their own definition of success. My idea of success may not be your idea of success, and vice versa. And this is exactly why you need to know what your very own definition is.

These are 10 definitions of success:

Success for me is to live the life that I really want. Success for me is getting to buy what I really like without getting into debt that will lead into financial stress. Success for me is to be contented with what I have. Success for me is to be able to spend quality time with the people that I love. Success for me is not being pressured to do the things I hate to impress the people I do not like. Success for me is to be able to live life to the fullest and make every single day count. Success for me is to be able to pass the values and the legacy to my children. Success for me is to be able to create enough passive income, even if I stop working,income will never stop. Success for me is to be able to maximize the talents and resources that God has given me. Success for me is to be able to help others with the God given talent that he entrusted me.

You see, we all have our own definition of success. And your sense of meaning, purpose, and fulfillment will come from creating a lifestyle that is able to satisfy your very own unique measures of success.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

So ask yourself, what is your own definition of success? How does it look like? What are the details of that “successful lifestyle” of yours? Can you create your own list?

