Danita Paner: Showbiz BF’s not worth it

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

AT 27: Danita Paner says she has learned one crucial lesson in love. That is, never to fall for a showbiz guy.

Yesterday’s teen star admits she has had two failed relationships with actors, whose names we’d rather not mention.

She’s none the worse browsing through those chapters in her once troubled life, charging everything to experience.



She doesn’t want to dwell on them either.

‘It gets too complicated when both of you are in showbiz,’ she says.

Danita is happily in bloom again, literally and figuratively. Her new pictures posted on the poster and other promotionals for Oceanic Spa and Health Services reveal a more serene, beautiful image. There is a hint of sexiness in the ads that becomes her.

Career-wise, Danita has also been kept busy by a new contract. In 2017, she signed up with Viva Entertainment, where she’s currently shooting a rom-com movie, Miss Granny, with Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, and Xian Lim. She has also just finished another film for Imus Productions, where she’s paired with Luigi Revilla, son to Bong Revilla.

On top of these, Danita is also doing a mini-series for Cignal TV.

•

Danita met media recently to let us in on her new endorsement, Oceanic Spa, described as a full-service beauty salon and spa.

Vicky Ybanez, salon owner, takes pride in Oceanic’s top of the line facilities and equipment spread throughout four floors that make up the facility. Danita swears by the salon’s various skin treatments, including an improvement on the popular Diamond Peel.

Related

comments