Duterte’s lovely close-in aide marries

President Duterte might have to look for a new close-in security aide following the wedding of his lovely police aide over the weekend.

The President has congratulated the newlyweds – Senior Insp. Sofia Loren Deliu and Insp. Abdul Bassar Abdurajak – and wished them a long marriage filled with love and respect.

The couple tied the knot at the Palacio del Sur in Zamboanga City last Saturday in the presence of family, friends, and some government officials. The President was one the principal wedding sponsors.

“Best wishes on this wonderful journey as you start building your new lives together,” the President said during the wedding reception. “May your marriage last for a thousand years,” said Duterte.

Deliu, a tourism management graduate from St. Louis University in Baguio City, joined the President’s security team in 2016. She was a former Miss Philippines-Earth candidate.

The President has also allowed Sofia to leave the Presidential Security Group and choose an assignment closer to her husband so they can soon start their family. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

