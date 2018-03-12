PBA DL: Skippers face Bombers

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (JSCGO Gym, Cubao)

12 p.m. – Wang’s Basketball-Letran vs Go for Gold

2 p.m. – JRU vs Marinerong Pilipino

Marinerong Pilipino takes on skidding Jose Rizal University today, with the Skippers out to gain a share of second spot in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.



Fresh from an 86-80 win over Go for Gold-St. Benilde last Tuesday, the Skippers are favored to assert their dominance in their 2 p.m. battle with the Heavy Bombers who have dropped their last six matches and moved on the verge of an early elimination.

But Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal isn’t giving his wards any chance to fall into a false of complacency, knowing that they need to gain more confidence and consistency for the bigger battles ahead.

“Ang gusto namin, to have the kind of mindset na ngayon pa lang, playoff basketball na,” he said. “Any team can give us a surprise and we are very careful sa coaching staff namin on reminding the players that we haven’t achieved anything yet.”

