18 top picks

By Ronald Constantino

BEAUTIES GALORE – The 40 candidates in the ongoing Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant are exceptionally beautiful, making Mel Caparas’ “task” of picking the top 18 quite tough. Let’s see how Mel’s favorites will fare come coronation night on March 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Here they are, beauties galore.

Binibini 1 – Vickie Marie Rushton, 25, 5’5”, from Talisay, Negros Occidental. Model, actress, and businesswoman.

Binibini 3 – Muriel Orais, 26, 5’5”, from Cebu City. Flight attendant.

Binibini 4 – Ana Patricia Asturias, 25, 5’6”, from Tacloban City, Leyte. Interior designer and café restaurateur.

Binibini 11 – Maria Andrea Verdadero Abesamis, 26, 5’7”, from Pasig City. Model and artist.

Binibini 14 – Samantha Bernardo, 25, 5’8”, from Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Professional model.

Binibini 15 – Juliana Kapeundl, 26, 5’7”, from Balayan, Batangas. Certified public accountant.

Binibini 17 – Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, 20, 5’7”, from Candelaria, Quezon. Model.

Binibini 19 – Michele Theresa Gumabao, 25, 5’9”, from Quezon City. Professional volleyball player, coach, host, and social media influencer.

Binibini 20 – Catriona Elisa Gray, 24, 5’10”, from Albay. Fashion and commercial model, host, and singer.

Binibini 21 – Anjame Magbitang, 19, 5’10”, from Hagonoy, Bulacan. Tourism management student.

Binibini 23 – Ena Louis Velasco, 25, 5’8”, from Bacolod City. Medical doctor.

Binibini 28 – Angelica Mae Corbe, 24, 5’6”, from Legaspi City Albay. Finacial analyst.

Binibini 31 – Jehza Mae Huelar, 23, 5’6”, from Davao City. Former executive assistant.

Binibini 32 – Eva Psychee Patalinjug, 23, 5’6”, from Cebu City. Registered nurse and law student.

Binibini 34 – Mary Joy de Castro, 22, 5’6”, from Davao del Norte. PTV anchor.

Binibini 37 – Patrizia Garcia, 23, 5’6”, from Cainta Rizal. Account manager.

Binibini 38 – Karen Gallman, 25, 5’5”, from Ubay Bohol. Analyst.

Binibini 40 – Angelie Aubrey Asuncion, 24, 5’6”, from Tabaco, Albay. Registered mechanical engineer.

