Golden Boy, Matthysse arriving in Manila

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

Oscar De La Hoya and Lucas Matthysse, the Argentine puncher tabbed to defend his WBA welterweight crown against Manny Pacquiao on June 24 in Malaysia, are blowing into town early next month to promote the fight.



Matthysse is under De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions (GBP) which is teaming up with Pacquiao’s MP Promotions in bringing the fight to Kuala Lumpur.

Matthysse is the personal choice of Pacquiao for his first in 2018. Last July in Brisbane, Australia, Jeff Horn stunned Pacquiao on a controversial decision.

After the whirlwind tour, they will begin the tough grind in their respective camps.

Pacquiao will spend the most crucial part in General Santos City where he will be taking an Air Asia chartered flight to KL.

Air Asia chief for ground operations, Eric Arejola, is ensuring Team Pacquiao of the airline’s all-out support.

Related

comments