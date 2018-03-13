haron: New movie will depend on Gabby and Star Cinema

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta has said that her upcoming movie with Gabby Concepcion will depend on her former husband and Star Cinema.



Cuneta made the revelation when asked if they would still reunite for a film project, during an interview on “Rated K” hosted by Korina Sanchez-Roxas on ABS CBN recently.

Fans have been clamouring for a new movie of popular 80s love team Cuneta and Concepcion for years. Negotiations for the reunion movie have dragged on. But the former couple reunited for a McDonald’s television commercial in February.

Concepcion, 53, said that he is just waiting for the right project with his former wife.

“Kailangan lang talagang right project para hindi lang ‘yung viewers ang matutuwa sa ginagawa namin, pati ako matutuwa na ginagawa ko ‘yun,” said Concepcion in an interview on “TV Patrol.”

Cuneta has admitted that she never wanted to accept the fast-food commercial because she and her husband were not in good terms.

“Kasi matagal nang may clamor. Dapat nga may pelikula na kami two years ago, hanggang last year, hindi na natuloy-tuloy.

“So sabi ko wala na siguro. And then biglang may offer itong McDonald’s sa amin na truthfully ayaw kong gawin. Kasi hindi kami in good terms eh. Hindi kami nag-uusap.

“Alam kong malaki ‘yung excitement. Ang hindi ko sure, paanong tatanggapin ‘yung team namin ngayong 50s na kami. I just never imagined it would be huge,” said Cuneta.

“Actually hindi ko talaga alam kung ano’ng mangyayari. Hindi naman kami nag-aaway nang harapan eh. I didn’t know what to expect. Pero laging negative. Parang nakakanerbyos na hindi ko alam kung tama ba na tinaggap ko ito?

“Tapos maya-maya na-feel ko pagpasok, sabi nya ‘Hi!’ Sabi ko ‘Hi!’ Gumanyan ako. Tapos may dala s’yang fruit basket.

‘Oh thank you’ gumanyan lang ako. ‘Sige I’ll see you later na lang,” Cuneta added.

Cuneta, 52, also said that she cried when she saw the commercial. “Nung nakita ko ‘yung commercial, tulala muna ako.

Tapos inulit ko. Pag-ulit ko, naiyak talaga ako.”

It was 26 years ago when they last appeared together in “Tayong Dalawa.”

“’Dear Heart’, shooting, hindi kami nag-uusap. Hindi ako irita, hindi ako friendly at saka naiilang ako sa kanya.

Pero mabait naman, he’s down to earth. Nung nagpo-promote kami, kami na,” said Cuneta when she recalled their first movie together.

Cuneta and Concepcion initially tied the knot in civil rites in 1984. Then they finally got married at the Manila Cathedral on Sept. 23, 1984.

“I was naglilihi na then. In the middle of the ceremony, I remember I was telling Gabby I really need to throw up.

Sukang-suka na ako. What the monsignor did binilisan na lang.

“Nasira ‘yung altar kasi binuksan ‘yung main door. My veil nanakaw. Ang gamit ko sa reception ‘yung belo ng secondary sponsor. Tapos sumabog ‘yung tambutso ng bridal car. Tapos pagdating sa hotel, ‘yung metro aide, bisita ko na silang lahat,” she said.

If there’s one Gabby-Sharon movie that left a bad memory to her, it was “Bakit Ikaw Pa Rin?”

“That movie from beginning to end hindi kami nag-uusap. I had bad memories of that whole movie. Pati ‘yung nag-rehearse kayo ng mga linya, pagtake na, iba na. And then we couldn’t tell people na hindi kami magkasundo. Pero maganda ‘yung movie na lumabas,” Cuneta said.

