PBA DL: Skippers outclass Bombers

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

12 p.m. – CEU vs Perpetual

2 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee Mix vs Zark’s Burgers

Marinerong Pilipino proved too strong for Jose Rizal University yesterday, cruising to an easy 84-62 victory to gain a piece of second spot in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.



Former La Salle stalwart Abu Tratter led a balanced attack with 16 points while five other teammates added at least eight points each for the Skippers, who got off to a quick 10-0 start and never gave the Heavy Bombers any chance to rally.

The wire-to-wire victory was its second consecutive and sixth overall in eight matches for Marinerong Pilipino, which joined idle Akari-Adamson at second spot, just a half-a-game behind pacesetting Centro Escolar University.

“Sa ngayon, that’s the plan and that’s our goal: we want to be in the Top Two to be in the semis outright,” said Skippers coach Koy Banal. “We know where we want to go at the end of the conference that’s why we’re working doubly hard to get into that.”

Ervin Grospe tallied 16 points while Jed Mendoza and Aaron Guzman added 14 points each that all went for naught as JRU suffered its seventh consecutive loss in eight matches, moving on the brink of elimination.

