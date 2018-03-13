Subpoena powers of PNP clarified

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is expected to reserve its subpoena powers only in “extreme circumstances” involving a case investigation, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the issuance of subpoena would “not be a common thing” and would likely be used only when the persons refuse to cooperate in police investigation.

“I suppose because of the fact there are limited signatories to the subpoenas that it will be reserved for the extreme circumstances where individuals have absolutely refused to cooperate in an ongoing police investigation,” Roque said.

“The fact that only three people can sign it of course would mean it would not be resorted as often as people might expect,” he added.

President Duterte recently signed Republic Act No. 10973 giving the PNP chief and the PNP-CIDG director and deputy director for administration the authority to issue subpoena and subpoena duces tecum in relation to case investigation.

