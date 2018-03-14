After Boracay, DENR zeroes in on Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan (PNA) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Mimaropa has started serving notices to vacate to 32 erring business establishments in two barangays in El Nido on Monday.



Lawyer Gandhi Flores, DENR Mimaropa Legal Division chief, signed and served the notices.

“This is just the first wave of notices we will serve. In the coming days, we shall serve similar notices to establishments and households illegally built on timberland,” Flores said.

The notice to vacate cites establishment owners for violation of the three-meter easement zone in urban areas provided in the Water Code of the Philippines, National Integrated Protected Areas System Act (NIPAS) of 1992, and Proclamation No. 32, series of 1998, which prohibit the occupation, utilization, and construction of any structure in a protected area like El Nido.

DENR Mimaropa Regional Director Natividad Bernardino, on the other hand, expressed appreciation for those who cooperated.

She also appealed to those who doubt or oppose the clean-up, “we need to follow the laws. The changes we are doing in El Nido now is for the long-term benefit of everyone”.

The following were given notices to vacate and self-demolish portion or portions of their businesses encroaching on the three-meter easement zones: Amigo’s Inn, Angel Nido, Angel Wish, Caalan Beach Resort, Cadlao Resort, Cadlao Resort Extension, Café Athena, Chislyk, El Nido Beach Resort, the deck of Art Cafe, El Nido Garden, El Nido Reef Strand Resort, Golden Monkey, Hidden Beach Resort, Hadefe Beach Resort, Isla Expeditions, Jarace Grill, Kalinga Beach Resort, La Salanganne, Lally and Abet Extension, Linda Leona Store, Mezzanine El Nido, Nido Bay Inn, Organic Spa, Palawan Pawnshop, Pinche’s, Relucio Inn, Rosanna’s Pension, Shorepass Lodge, Sonny Sails, The Nest, and TTD Store.

DENR-Mimaropa covers the provinces of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

