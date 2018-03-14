Dengue outbreak recorded in Cavite

By Anthony Giron

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite – The Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) confirmed yesterday the outbreak of dengue in some areas in Cavite.



This developed as 107 more dengue cases were recorded in the province in a span of a week, starting March 5.

The provincial health office is withholding the name of the areas affected by the outbreak pending their meeting with Cavite Governor Jesus C. Crispin Remulla.

Remulla had called for the meeting after being informed about the outbreak last week.

The governor said he would see if there is a need to place the entire area under a state of calamity.

The provincial government last declared a province-wide dengue outbreak in 2015, with 48 deaths and 12,007 cases recorded.

So far, the PESU already recorded five deaths and 1,499 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to March 11 this year.

Dr. Nelson C. Soriano, PESU head, said the number of cases recorded this year is higher by 64% as compared to that of last year.

In 2017, a total of 27 dengue-related deaths and 6,129 cases were reported in the province’s upland and lowland districts.

In 2016, there were a total 25 dengue-related deaths and 5,121 cases noted in the province.

The PESU list showed this year’s dengue fatalities were from Tanza, Dasmariñas City, Silang and Alfonso.

In an interview with this reporter, Soriano named the five cities with the most number of dengue cases as General Trias, Bacoor, Imus, Dasmariñas, Trece Martires, Naic, Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta and Silang.

Soriano has since called for a massive cleanup drive including search and destroy operations against the mosquito-borne virus.

