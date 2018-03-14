It’s purely business

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

When it finally dawned on them that they are on a collision course for April 14 in Las Vegas, champion Jerwin Ancajas and mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan expressed the same sentiment yesterday when told about their International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title fight.



For Ancajas and Sultan, their scheduled 12-rounder at Mandalay Bay is just work and nothing else.

“Trabaho lang ito, walang personalan,” said Ancajas, who will make the fifth defense of the IBF 115-lb crown in his first fight in Las Vegas.

Sultan, who earned the title shot after upsetting ex-world champion John Riel Casimero last year, shares the same observation.

“Wala naman kaming magagawa,” said Sultan, who is holed up at the ALA Boxing headquarters in Cebu City.

Still, Sultan admits that it is awkward to see two Filipinos vying for a world title.

R1-M FROM MVP

Meanwhile, Ancajas received his R1 million check from telecom tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan yesterday.

Ancajas intends to use to rehabilitate the gym that he and manager Joven Jimenez own in Magallanes, Cavite.

Related

comments