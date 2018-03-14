Palace lauds China’s defense of PH

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By G. Kabiling

Malacañang has praised China for making the “correct stand” when it called on the United Nations (UN) to respect the sovereignty of the Philippines amid criticisms on its anti-drug campaign.



Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque agreed that UN officials should not disrespect heads of states of member-nations.

“I think that would be the correct response of any member state of the United Nations,” Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

“I reiterate the United Nations is an organization consisting of states and as such all UN officials cannot deal with elected leaders of member nations in a manner that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did,” he added.

China recently urged the international community, including the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, to respect the Philippines’ sovereignty and view its campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism in an “unbiased and objective way.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang issued the statement following UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein’s suggestion to President Duterte to undergo a psychiatric examination after including a UN rapporteur in a list of alleged communist terrorists.

The Chinese official however defended the Philippine government, citing achievements in combating drugs and terrorism.

“As an agency of the UN, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to fulfill its duties within the framework set out by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Lu said.

Related

comments