Sta. Ana tops Dukehana test

Luisito Sta. Ana stood out during the recent KTM Dukehana held recently at the Circuit Makati Parking Grounds.

He navigated his Duke 200 through a challenging street course to bag the title as overall Luzon leg champion.



Van Ruedas and Iraq Bauzon finished second and third, respectively.

Dukehana is a motorcycle time trial sport where riders competed to maneuver through a paved course restricted by traffic cones and other skill-testing obstacles in the shortest time.

Participants riding skills were faced with challenges like reversals, 180 degree spins, 360 degree spins, parking boxes and figure 8s.

The fastest rider with the least number of penalties or who did not set any penalty is declared winner.

Aside from the Luzon leg, two more legs will be held for motorcycle riders on April 28 in Davao City and Cebu City on June 2.

The overall winner with the fastest time will represent the Philippines in the Dukehana Asia Finals in December.

The Dukehana is made possible with the support of Summit Ridge Tagaytay.

