By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday described the Department of Justice’s decision to clear Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa and other high-profile suspects as a “temporary setback” in its campaign against illegal drugs.



Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said they will continue to pursue the case against the same personalities.

“Alam naman kasi natin na this is a major campaign of the government and these people are primary players and high value targets on illegal drugs,” Bulalacao said.

Bulalacao said the CIDG will ask the DOJ to review its ruling, adding that their legal team is already gathering additional pieces of evidence and witnesses in re-filing the case.

Others who were cleared from the drug charge are convicted drug lord Peter Co, alleged drug supplier Lovely Impal, drug dealer Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Ruel Malindangan, and Jun Pepito.

The DOJ also cleared several others known simply through their aliases including Amang, Ricky, Warren, Tupie, Jojo, Jaime, Yawa, Lapi, Royroy, Marlon, and Bay.

In dismissing the charges, the DOJ said that it found the evidence against the accused “weak.”

