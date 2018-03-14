The revenge of ‘Contessa’

By Ronald Constantino

RIVETING – That’s how the plot of “Contessa” is described, chronicling the plight of a woman seeking justice. She’s determined to seek revenge against those who sent her to prison and took everything away from her.



Getting the prized role of “Contessa” is the multitalented Glaiza de Castro, honored and grateful that GMA trusted her that much. “Contessa” premieres March 19, right after the toprating noontime daily show “Eat Bulaga.”

In local cinema, the role akin to Glaiza’s “Contessa” had been portrayed by Nora Aunor in “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit” and Vilma Santos in “Kapag Langit ang Humatol.” In Hollywood, there’s Ingrid Bergman’s “The Visit.”

STAR POWER – Glaiza’s leading men are Geoff Eigenmann (back to GMA, much leaner and handsomer) and Jak Roberto (in his biggest role to date).

Adding star power to “Contessa” are gifted veterans Chanda Romero and Tetchie Agbayani.

Also in the cast: Mark Herras (in a very special part), Gabby Eigenmann, Lauren Young, Leandro Baldemor, Dominic Roco, Melissa Mendez, Tanya Gomez, Karel Marquez, Phytos Ramirez, Denise Barbacena, Will Ashley, and Bernadette Allyson (Mrs. Gary Estrada offcam).

Directed by Albert Langitan.

SPEEDY NOTES – Whatever happened to Jiro Manio, John Wayne Sace, and Stefano Mori?… If Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia want their wedding to be private…so be it. Look, the public isn’t keen on it… Will Luis Manzano finally tie the knot with Jessy Mendiola this year? Or is he looking for something else?… Bernardo Bernardo is a great loss to theater and cinema. He has an Urian (best actor) for Ishmael Bernal’s “City After Dark”… Is it true the sons of Bong Revilla, Bryan, Jolo, and Luigi, will co-star in a movie to be produced by the family owned outfit Imus? Jolo is Cavite vice governor (and BF of Jodi Sta. Maria)… “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will air until July.

