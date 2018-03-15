2 dead, 15 hurt as bus falls into ravine

By Danny J. Estacio

ATIMONAN, Quezon – A passenger bus fell into a 40-feet ravine Tuesday night at Brgy. Sta. Catalina, here, killing two and injuring 15, including a 3-year-old boy.



Senior Superintendent Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Provincial Police director, identified the fatalities as Juan Manuel Viñas Bron III, 28, bus driver; and Lorenzo S. Lesano, 52, one of the bus’ passengers.

Armamento said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. with the bus owned by Philtranco being hit by a speeding trailer truck from the rear.

The wayward trailer truck also hit a 10-wheeler truck, pushing it into a coconut tree.

The driver of the trailer truck, identified as Flacielito Agustin Abalos, admitted to police he lost control of his vehicle.

Some of the injured are now recuperating at the Doña Marta Hospital here. Others were brought to a hospital in Lucena City.

