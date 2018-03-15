3 women in PMA’s Top 10

By Francis Wakefield

The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) yesterday said that three women will graduate among the the Top 10 of this year’s class in the country’s premier military institution.



PMA spokesman and concurrent Public Affairs Office chief Lt Col. Reynaldo B. Balido Jr., identified the three women as Cadet First Class Leonore Andrea Cariño Japitan, 21, of Butuan City, who ranked fourth in this year’s PMA “Alab-Tala” (Alagad ng Lahing Binigkis ng Taoang at Lakas) Class of 2018.

Japitan, who will join the Philippine Army upon her graduation, will get the Management Plaque.

Another female, Cadet First Class Jezaira Laquinon Buenaventura, 22, of Bais City, Negros Oriental, is in the Top 10 after placing sixth in her Class.

Rounding up the Top 10 is another female, Cadet First Class Micah Quiamboa Reynaldo, 22, of Bamban, Tarlac.

Balido said PMA Class of 2017 is led by a registerer nurse, 25-year-old Cadet First Class Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, a native of Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo.

