Back in familiar territory

La Salle too much for UP

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Saturday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UP vs Adamson (Men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UP vs UST (Women’s)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU (Women’s)

La Salle reaffirmed its mastery over University of the Philippines, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19, and seized the solo lead in UAAP women’s volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Like the first time they clashed, the Lady Spikers survived the spirited challenge of the Lady Maroons – thanks to a well-balanced attack – to post their third straight win and seventh overall in 9 games.

That was also enough for La Salle to untangle with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Desiree Cheng led La Salle anew with 14 points highlighted by four aces – not to mention the energy and hustle she provided that somehow rubbed off on her teammates.

“Matagal na kasing hinahanap ni coach (Ramil De Jesus) yung… kumbaga, pangil namin. So I think mas naging confident pa kami lalo in this game,” said Cheng.

La Salle dictated the tempo for most parts of the match, but UP showed signs of life early in the third frame when it took the 10-6 upperhand.

But the Lady Spikers were quick to recover, scoring five straight points highlighted by Tine Tiamzon’s back-to-back aces to grab the 11-10 lead for good.

Known for its sharp serves, La Salle dominated UP at the service area with 15 aces while managing 53 percent of its reception.

The Lady Spikers also overpowered the Lady Maroons at the attack line, 34-29.

La Salle, likewise, duplicated their 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 first-round victory over UP last Feb. 10.

UP dropped to its sixth loss against three victories for solo sixth place despite coming off a morale-boosting five-set triumph over Adamson last week.

