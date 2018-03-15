Drug-running couple busted

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD, with report from the PNA

Couples who deal in drugs together go to jail together.

This, in a nutshell, is the story of Kutin Manunggal, 52, and Jenny Abdullah, 37, a husband and wife team who have been caught Tuesday in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, following an operation.



The criminal pair was arrested by a joint team composed of elements of the 603 Brigade, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-ARMM), and Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police.

Seized from the two were four heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P100,000 and an unlicensed .9mm Luger-type sub-machine gun with ammunition.

Juvenal Azurin, regional director of PDEA in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-ARMM), described the duo as “high value targets” in the government’s war on drugs.

“Both are active members of a drug group operating in Cotabato City, in Maguindanao, and Sultan Kudarat provinces,” Azurin added.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591 (illegal possession of firearm and ammunition), will be filed against the couple, who are now detained at the PDEA-ARMM office.

Related

comments