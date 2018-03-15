‘Kapamilya Fiesta World’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Brings entertainment with prime ABS-CBN stars to Europe

The biggest multi-media conglomerate ABS-CBN’s regional and international arm’s annual celebration of the tradition that is the Filipino fiesta, that is brought all over Europe in key countries worldwide, “Kapamilya Fiesta World” takes off in the City of Lights with no less than ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual, Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz, “Blood Sisters” lead star Erich Gonzales, dance floor heartthrob Enchong Dee, and dance floor empress Maja Salvador.



Entertainment par excellence is expected as Pascual, known for his multiple talents and world-class talent, is set to thrill the ladies with his crooner voice and suave moves. Breaking through from film, television to the stage via “Always Be My Maybe” and “Magpahanggang Wakas” with her daring performances is Muñoz who is set to bring the same passion on the KFW Paris stage. “Kapamilya Fiesta World” regular Dee is bringing in his crowd-drawing dance sets.

Meantime, fresh from the successful run of “Wildflower,” Salvador is giving the audience a throwback to her memorable stint.

Filipinos in France and nearby countries can enjoy the incomparable entertainment for FREE. Subscribers can get as much as four tickets. Limited VIP tickets are available for upgrades.

Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow Kapamilya TFC and Kapamilya Global PR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related

comments