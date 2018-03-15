PBA: Ginebra eyes equalizer

Cone sees another dogfight in Game 4

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel

(San Miguel leads series 2-1)

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, yet to be satisfied with the way it performed the last time, shoots for a second straight win and a 2-2 tie with defending champion San Miguel in tonight’s Game 4 of their best-of-seven semifinal series in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Ginebra reduced San Miguel’s hold on the series lead to 2-1 Monday night with a 95-87 victory, but coach Tim Cone urged his players to play beyond their usual game if they want to draw level after the 7 p.m. contest.

“We know that what we did in Game 3 won’t be enough to win Game 4,” said Cone, who wants an A++ performance from Ginebra in order to repeat over the favored San Miguel squad. “We’ll have to continue to lift the level of our game if we hope to even the series.”

The Beermen, whose attempt at a second straight comeback win fell short, try to redeem themselves and go for a commanding 3-1 lead, though coach Leo Austria said that Ginebra carries extreme confidence heading into the fourth game.

“We need to work hard coz they have the momentum already,” said Austria, who yesterday turned 60. “I hope na ma-realize ng team namin kung ano yung kailangan nilang gawin. Kita mo naman, medyo complacent nang kaunti because of that first two wins namin.

“Sabi ko nga, Ginebra, they’re playing with nothing to lose and everything to gain and alam nila na kapag natalo sila baon na baon na sila,” added the three-time Coach of the Year winner.

Both teams go into the matchup with injuries to key players – namely Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter and San Miguel’s Chris Ross.

Slaughter remains day-to-day because of an injured ankle that forced him to miss six games, including the first three games of the semis.

Ross, on the other hand, strained his right thigh and missed the second half of Game 3. But the two-time Finals Most Valuable Player vowed to play on, something Cone is already anticipating given the hard-nosed style of the Fil-American guard.

“Chris is one of the toughest guys around. If he can play, he’s gonna play. That’s for sure,” said Cone.

Ginebra seems to be hardly missing Slaughter, thanks to the play of unheralded center Prince Caperal, who continued his rise to stardom by knocking down 12 points while making it tough for San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo to find his sweet spot.

It will also help Ginebra’s cause if Japeth Aguilar, Sol Mercado, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio and Joe Devance play their usual game in this situation while San Miguel is banking on Arwind Santos and Marcio Lassiter to remain consistent and Alex Cabagnot to finally get himself going after being relatively quiet in the series.

