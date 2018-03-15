The triangle in ‘My Perfect You’

By Ronald Constantino

THREE SIDES – The two sides in the triangle of Star Cinema’s “My Perfect You” are, of course, Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach and Mr. Macho (can also stand for “Mahilig”) Gerald Anderson. Now who’s the third side in the movie?



No one else but director Cathy Garcia-Molina, the “queen of romcom.” People connect with and relate to her movies. No wonder they all make money.

“My Perfect You” is the first big-screen collaboration of Gerald, Pia, and direk Cathy.

By the way, why “Mr. Mahilig”? Ask Gerald’s colleagues, especially the ladies, and you’ll get the answer.

•

SECOND CHANCE – Written by Kristine Gabriel, Carmi Raymundo, and direk Cathy herself, “My Perfect You” is the story of an imperfect man trying to mend his broken heart as he meets the perfect girl.

“My Perfect You” is centered on Burn (Anderson) – who goes on a random out-of-town road trip after being devastated with a major heartbreak coupled with a failing career. Burn then meets Abi (Wurtzbach), who is the lively owner of the hostel, Happy Sunshine Camp. Their accidental meeting paves the way to Burn’s chance to happiness. But what if this second chance at love is another chance at heartbreak?

The film offers the fresh tandem of Gerald and Pia who are two of ABS-CBN’s biggest and brightest stars.

Gerald established a strong and tested track record as formidable leading man after starring in a consistent string of successful romantic movies such as “Always Be My Maybe,” “How to Be Yours,” and “Can We Still Be Friends.” His premier leading man status in the industry is further strengthened through his top-rating television series on ABS-CBN, the latest of which is the recently concluded “Ikaw ang Iibigin,” which garnered tremendous positive reviews from both critics and fans alike.

Pia on the other hand gained a well-deserved international A-list celebrity status after she snatched the elusive Miss Universe crown for the entire nation in the most dramatic of fashions in 2015, making her the third Filipina to be crowned the title after 42 long years. As a mainstream actress in the country, Pia was re-launched last year in Star Cinema’s 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, the mega blockbuster hit “Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad,” where she starred opposite Daniel Padilla and the unkabogable Vice Ganda. It should be noted that “My Perfect You” is Pia’s very first starring role in a mainstream romantic movie.

•

STAMP OF – “My Perfect You” carries the undeniable stamp of excellence of a Cathy Garcia-Molina movie. Seven of Cathy’s films are rightfully honored as part of the list of the highest grossing films in the Philippine entertainment industry.

Savor the ultimate romantic adventure in “My Perfect You” as a young man escapes to the perfect gateaway with the perfect girl.

Will Abi fully heal Burn’s broken heart? Will Burn be truly whole again? And will true love withstand the greatest challenge both Burn and Abi will ever encounter? How will the journey of Burn and Abi end? Laugh, cry, and fall in love and find out all the answers in “My Perfect You.”

“My Perfect You” is showing in cinemas nationwide.

