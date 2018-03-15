Woman posing as PDEA agent nabbed

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

A woman posing as an agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has been arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Cainta, Rizal following a brief chase.



NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the suspect as Jai Sunshine Chua.

Gierran said Chua belongs to a group that conducts various illegal activities in San Mateo, Taguig, and Cainta, among other cities and municipalities in Rizal.

He noted that Chua “keeps the illegal drugs and money of the group.”

The NBI director added, the group also exploits minors by kidnapping and training them into committing a variety of crimes.

Chua has since been subjected to inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice (DoJ) for carnapping, kidnapping, robbery, usurpation of authority, child abuse, illegal possession of firearms, and cybercrime.

Meanwhile, authorities are still hunting down other members of Chua’s group identified as Ryan Bonn Singson dela Cruz, Glenn Santiago, Aristotle Tutaan Quintana, JR Ordonez, Anthony Ordonez, Michael Corpuz, Junjun Patawi, Patrick Amit, and Hernando Llaguno.

