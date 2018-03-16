18 tourist guides in Cebu fail drug test

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

BADIAN, Cebu – Eighteen of 425 tourist and canyoneering guides here tested positive for drug use following a surprise drug test conducted Tuesday morning by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPAO) in partnership with Badian Police.



Senior Inspector Bonifacio Pareja, Badian police chief, said the CPADAO initiated the surprise drug test after the tour guides were called to gather at the Badian Sports complex for their ID’s and certificates.

Badian Municipal Tourism Officer Donald Villarin said Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain already ordered the firing of the 18 individuals who tested positive for drug use and barred them from being hired again.

She warned tour operators of strict sanctions including the revocation of their license if and when she finds out the erring 18 were hired again.

Aside from the tour guides, elements of Badian Police also underwent the surprise drug test but none of them were found positive.

