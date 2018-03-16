5 Abus, 6 soldiers killed in Sulu clash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Five members of the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while six soldiers were wounded following a gun battle Tuesday in a forested area in Patikul, Sulu.



Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu (JTF-Sulu) Commander, said the encounter happened around 2 p.m. near Brgy. Panglahayan with the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion led by Lt. Col. Marlon S. Jomalesa, stumbling into 30 heavily armed ASG men led by Radulan Sahiron and sub-leaders Julie Ekit, Amlon Abtahi, and a certain Amah Asam.

Sobejana said the Scout Rangers were able to creep in as close as 20 meters to where the terrorists were encamped allowing them to fire at them at close range.

Elements of the 32nd Infantry Battalion also provided necessary support to the Scout Rangers.

“Artillery and mortar fire from the Rangers and the reinforcing units were further delivered on the withdrawal routes of the retreating bandits,” Sobejana said.

He added that apart from the five terrorists killed, “We believe that a number of the bandits were wounded (in the firefight). Our Rangers are still pursuing them as of this report.”

Four of the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Kuta Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu, while two others were airlifted to Zamboanga City.

Sobejana said the military recovered an Elisco M16A1 rifle and a Colt M16A1 rifle belonging to the ASG following the skirmish.

Related

comments