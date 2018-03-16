All-Pinoy title fight postponed

By Nick Giongco

The all-Filipino world title fight starring defending champion Jerwin Ancajas and mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan that was supposed to take place on April 14 in Las Vegas has been postponed.



The postponement was made after Terence Crawford, who was scheduled to challenge Jeff Horn in the main event of the card set at Mandalay Bay, suffered a right hand injury while training.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has informed the camps of Ancajas and Sultan about the possibility of the proposed date: May 12 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

But it could still end up being held in June, according to Top Rank.

The development wasn’t totally bad for Ancajas, who is still fresh from retaining the title last Feb. 2 in Texas.

“This would enable Jerwin to get more rest,” said Joven Jimenez, who handles the country’s newest rising star.

“But this won’t prevent us from taking it slow. We have to maintain our competitive level at all times,” Jimenez added.

