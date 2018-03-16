Ancient Silk Road – China to Europe

By Floro Mercene

From the second century BC to the end of the fourteen century AD, the Silk Road, a great trade route, linked China with the Roman Empire.



The main transportation along the Silk Road were horses and camels. Caravans heading towards China were laden with gold, silver, ivory, gems and glass. Food such as pomegranates and carrots also were traded. Besides silk, the Chinese also exported teas, salt, sugar, porcelain, and spices. Very few merchants traveled along the entire route.

Goods were traded at many cities and trade posts along the way.

The route regained its vigor and became most prosperous during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), when the great Mongolian ruler Kublai Khan established a powerful Empire. The most famous of the Silk Road travelers was Marco Polo. He traveled overland through Persia across the Pamirs (Central Asia) and south of the Taklamkan (Desert), and arrived at Dadu (the present Beijing) in 1269.

The Mongolian emperors welcomed the travelers of the West with open arms, and appointed some foreigners high positions, for example, Kublai Khan gave Marco Polo a hospitable welcome and appointed him a high post in his court. The Mongolian emperor issued a special VIP passport known as the “Golden Tablet” which entitled holders to receive food, horses and guides throughout the Khan’s dominion. The holders were able to travel freely and carried out trade between the East and the West directly in the realm of the Mongol Empire.

Silk was in great demand in European countries. A chain of Chinese, Indian, Arab, and Italian traders carried the silk over a long land-route from China to the European ports. First, the silk worked its way from China to Persia.

Then the silk was brought to Mediterranean ports in the Middle East. Finally the silk was carried on Italian ships to European cities.

