Aquino maintains innocence

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Leslie Ann G. Aquino

Former President Benigno S. Aquino III maintained yesterday that he did not violate any election law in the implementation of the government’s P3.5-billion dengue vaccination program.



Aquino urged the Commission on Elections to junk the complaint filed against him and other former and current health officials by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption.

“Hindi klaro kung ano ang nirereklamo. Ano ba ang nilabag kong batas at paano ko ba ito nilabag? Wala po ako ginawang mali,” Aquino said after filing his counter-affidavit at the Comelec Law Department in Intramuros, Manila.

“May kumpiyansa akong imposibleng mapatunayan ang isang pangyayari na hindi kailanman nangyari. Tulad ko, pag binasa niyo ang reklamo, makikita niyong wala itong saysay at kabuluhan,” he added.

“Klaro din po, na ang nararapat na hantungan ng ganitong reklamo ay ang basurahan. Inaasahan po nating gagawin ng Comelec ang tama, at iyan ay i-dismiss ang reklamo sa lalong madaling panahon,” said Aquino.

The VACC had accused Aquino et al of violating election laws when they started implementing the anti-dengue program on April 4, 2016 which is within the 45-day election ban on government projects for the May 2016 elections.

Related

comments