Billy, Coleen criticized for Ethiopia photos

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

KAPAMILYA stars Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia were criticized by netizens for their photos taken in Ethiopia which they described as “distasteful.”



Some netizens even called the images offensive and racist for using the locals as props.

But Crawford and Garcia said that the photos were not their official pre-nup shots.

In a joint statement, Crawford and Garcia said that they were invited to Ethiopia to promote their tourism.

“Yeah it’s unfortunate how it was taken out of context. It’s far from what we intended. We were invited and sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines to do our shoot there for their tourism and capture their natural environment because we were told that tourism helps their economy.

“That’s why we were in Ethiopia. This is isn’t our final *official* prenup actually, as that will be more personal and is set here in the Philippines. We had a local guide present throughout the entire duration of the shoot and leisure time in Ethiopia. He took us around and made suggestions for the shoot, such as including the priests of Lalibela in our photos because they wanted people to see,” they said.

The stars also said that the Ethiopians were so kind to them during their shoot.

“The locals were so kind, warm, and welcoming, and they love meeting tourists. They even gave us some items of clothing top add to our shoot, for which they showed so much support,” they said.

“Yung shot with the kids, actually patapos na kaming magshoot noon na kaming dalawa lang and we just needed to get a few shots in, but naaliw ‘yung kids (who were already there) and they really wanted to be a part of the photo so they kept coming into the frame hanggang sa sinama na nina Oly.

“In fact, may dumating pa na local who was scolding them and shooing them away kasi abala daw sa shoot, but we felt differently and natuwa din naman kami sa mga bata kaya we told the man na its okay, and we let them be a part of the photo despite its not being part of the plan, and we even showed the photos to them after,” the Kapamilya stars said.

Crawford and Garcia apologized for those they have offended.

“We never forced anyone nor wanted to disrespect any race or culture. People in the Philippines felt disrespected and offended, but being there was completely different feeling. We apologize for how it might have translated, and we’re sorry again to those we have offended,” they said.

“Iba ‘yung perspective namin. There was more to it than that, and nadala lang siguro kaming lahat sa overall experience which is really was something unique. It’s sad that the tendency is to jump to conclusions, but we understand din kasi nga they were not there to witness everything.

“And looking at it from their perspective, we do still see where they are coming from. Completely. It might not even be about the photos per se, but more on how it comes across and what it could represent. Being public figures, dito kami nagkulang and we admit we could have done better.

“Kaya, we apologize for how it might have translated, and we’re sorry again to those we have offended,” the couple said.

