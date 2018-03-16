Boracay resorts get warning

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte will not think twice using extreme measures in cleaning up Boracay.

This was what presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said after it was reported that Boracay West Cove owner Crisostomo Aquino had appealed for the cancellation of the Forest Land Use Agreement for Tourism Purposes (FLAgT) covering his resort.



Roque, during a briefing at the Palace Thursday, expressed hope the appeal, which is still pending, will not affect ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Boracay.

“Because the decision that they are in breach of environmental laws, as far as I know, is immediately executory and I think the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) and DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) have said they will demolish West Cove,” Roque said.

On Wednesday, the local government of Malay in Aklan ordered the closure of West Cove for occupying a no-build zone and for operating without business, occupancy, and sanitary permits.

According to Roque, the local government is thinking of asking the help of the marines to pursue the dismantling order if need be.

“When I heard that report, I said, ‘Send the letter’ because I’m sure the President will not hesitate to send the marines and even use dynamites to blow up that illegal structure there,” he said.

