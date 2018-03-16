Brothers nabbed for drugs

By Danny Estacio

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Police here busted for illegal drugs on Wednesday two brothers and a co-hort following a successful buy-bust operation.



Senior Superintendent Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Provincial police director, identified the suspects as John Michael Añonuevo, 21, his 17-year-old brother whose name was withheld by authorities, and Adrian de Ramos, 23.

Armamento said the trio has been under surveillance for some time prior to their arrest with various intelligence reports pointing to them as the source of Kush in the area.

Kush is a strain of Cannabis Indica originating from North-Western India with the name coming from the Hindu Kush mountain range. It is known for its distinct aroma and strong effect.

In an interview, the older Añonuevo revealed they source Kush directly from the Bureau of Customs and that they do transactions by volume, selling it through social media.

Police confiscated from the suspects some 200 grams of Kush leaves packed in six large zip-lock bags with an estimated street value of P400,000.

