Duterte still trusts Aguirre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang said yesterday that Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II still enjoys the trust and confidence of President Duterte despite the dismissal of the charges against high-profile drug suspects Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa by the Department of Justice.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte still trusts Aguirre despite being disappointed over the dismissal of the charges against Lim and Espinosa.

“He said so. But as I said, while you don’t take the President literally, you must take him seriously,” Roque said.

“He could consider this as a joke and he said it in a rather jokingly manner. But he doesn’t waste words. I think the message is, he’s not happy with the decision,” he added.

Roque said that the President will not hesitate to fire the Justice Secretary if the Chief Executive does not trust him anymore.

“Hindi ko po alam. Siguro po the trust remains dahil kung hindi naman, sisisantehin po siya ng Presidente,” Roque said.

“The President has not hesitated to fire even members of the Cabinet. For as long as he has not been fired, he enjoys the trust and confidence of the President,” he added.

Related

comments