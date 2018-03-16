Governor dismissed

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Danny Estacio

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 5 served on Wednesday the dismissal order of Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo Tallado. The order was served by DILG Director Elouisa Pastor.



Tallado accepted the order without fuss. He will be replaced by Vice Governor Jonah Pimentel. Tallado’s dismissal stemmed from the Grave Abuse of Authority and Grave Misconduct complaint filed by Edgardo Gonzales, the former provincial veterinarian whom Tallado relieved in 2012.

Related

comments