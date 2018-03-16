Logistics rips Cignal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Defending champion F2 Logistics beat Cignal, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14, yesterday to seize solo second spot in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan City.



MJ Perez stood at the forefront of the Cargo Movers’ sustained attack with 15 hits while American buddy Kennedy Bryan, top locals Aby Maraño, Cha Cruz and Kim Fajardo made timely plays in their 89-minute demolition of the HD Spikers.

Related

comments