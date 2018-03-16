PBA: Beermen close in on finals

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs NLEX

(Magnolia leads series 2-1)

Alex Cabagnot finally broke out of a shooting slump that hampered him since the start of the series and played a major role in defending champion San Miguel’s 102-81 rout of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last night to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Cabagnot sizzled for 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting as his return to form, coupled with another offensive outburst by Marcio Lassiter and stellar plays from June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross and a tamed Arwind Santos led to the Beermen’s unexpected mastery that pulled them within one victory of advancing to a fourth consecutive finals appearance in the PBA’s preeminent tournament.

The Beermen, who won in the presence of former teammates and archrivals Robert Jaworski and Ramon Fernandez, will attempt to go for the clincher tomorrow night at the Cuneta Astrodome, a short commute from the more-modern Mall of Asia facility.

Coach Leo Austria, who savored the win as a late birthday present after turning 60 on the eve of the game, expressed elation over his team’s huge recovery from Tuesday’s 95-87 loss highlighted by a 51-percent clip while leading by a high of 29 points, 84-55, late in the third period.

“We were able to negate whatever they want because of our energy, and we’re able to run our game plan by getting some of their big men into foul trouble,” said Austria, the statistics noting to four personal each committed by series revelation Prince Caperal and third-stringer Raymond Aguilar that left Japeth Aguilar with little help.

Austria also lauded the timely performance of Cabagnot, who in the first three games made just 15-of-48 shots for a 31-percent clip despite averaging 13.7 points.

“If Alex will perform well in the series, I think maganda ang kinabukasan namin,” said Austria. “Maganda dito, hindi lang si Alex, pati rin si June Mar, si Marcio, even Chris Ross.”

Lassiter topscored with 23 points spiked by five triples and Santos had 16 points and 10 rebounds after being fined a total of P25,000 for actions that his postgame comments referring to “shadows” his team faced in Game 3. Fajardo, meanwhile, added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Japeth Aguilar scored 31 points and LA Tenorio hit 20 points, but Ginebra’s dismal performance left them a frustrated bunch while watching the Beermen play as if they can do whatever they want.

Meanwhile, the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok look to survive another grind out battle with the NLEX Road Warriors and gain a commanding 3-1 leadtonight in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Score

SAN MIGUEL 102 – Lassiter 23, Cabagnot 19, Santos 16, Fajardo 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Ross 11, Espinas 4, Pessumal 3, Lanete 0, De Ocampo 0, Heruela 0, Agovida 0, Vigil 0, Mamaril 0.

GINEBRA 81 – Aguilar J. 31, Tenorio 20, Cruz 9, Mercado 5, Caguioa 3, Caperal 3, Ferrer 3, Mariano 2, Manuel 2, Devance 2, Thompson 1, Aguilar R. 0.

