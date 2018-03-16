Pia Wurtzbach turns down ‘Big Brother’ stint in US

By Robert R. Requintina

MISS Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach has revealed that she got an offer to be one of the housemates on the popular American reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”



But Wurtzbach had to turn it down because of showbiz commitments here.

“I was offered to do ‘Big Brother’ also but it was around the time that we were doing ‘My Perfect You’ so this was my priority,” said Wurtzbach in an interview on ABS-CBN.

Should Wurtzbach accept the offer, she would appear opposite Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez who won 1st runner-up in the Miss Universe contest.

It would be recalled that Gutierrez was initially declared as winner of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. But host Steve Harvey admitted that there was a mix-up and Wurtzbach was the real winner.

Wurtzbach, 28, stars in the movie “My Perfect You” opposite Gerald Anderson. It’s her first lead role since she started acting at the age four.

The Filipino-German beauty queen said that her boyfriend Marlon Stockinger is supportive of her showbiz career.

“He’s very supportive. He’s not gonna be there during the premiere night but he’s going to watch in another time because he’s busy. But he’s very supportive and I am happy with that.

“I am very lucky because he lets me have my moment. Even nung Miss Universe ako, he knows to let me shine so I am very happy,” she added.

Wurtzbach said that she still dreams of becoming the next Bond Girl which she first revealed when she became Miss Universe.

“Nakabantay ako doon kasi alam kong may lalabas na bago. They are really trying to experiment already with the cast so it means that it’s gonna be really different this time. Even sina Esther (Swan), Miss Universe, IMG, they all know that I want something like that. If not that, something like that,” Wurtzbach said.

“Busy kasi ako dito. Dapat nandoon ako so I get stuff there. For example, we’ll start first as leading lady sa music videos and then we’ll slowly work our way up. But it’s still there. It’s still at the back of my mind,” she added.

Wurtzbach also said that she will soon use her scholarship at the New York Film Academy which she won in the prestigious beauty contest three years ago.

“Gagamitin ko pero hindi muna ngayon. Kailangan kong bumalik doon. Pero hindi muna kasi pumirma ako ng kontrata dito,” she said. (Robert R. Requintina)

