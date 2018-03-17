Boracay imploding

By Erik Espina

SEVERAL administrations ago, a Tourism secretary back from an inspection trip to one of the world’s best beaches gave me a whispered heads-up, “Better visit Boracay before it implodes.” He was obviously not referring to increasing tourist arrivals, domestic or foreign. But disconcerted over the future of what was mindless expansion of business along beach fronts and preserves e.g. stalls, restaurants, bars, and resorts and their impact on virginal setting, with the expected by-product of human consumption/waste, and pollution. The writing was on the wall, so to speak.



Once a back-packers secret paradise, slowly subjugated by huge constructions, swamped with enterprising investments and violations of building and environment codes, to cash-in on the lucrative tourism industry. Local government (LG) to be frank, nary cared about “sustainable development” or protecting the bucolic haven for unobstructed sun, white sand, and pristine waters.

They sidelined common good for the “bottom line”, income. The first warnings came when microscopic traces of human feces were reportedly found in the waters many years back. I recall the post-script of a “balikbayan” who brought his family from the United States to experience the island’s powdery sands. His expertise as architect and engineer kicked in after a few days smelling suspicious odors.

He did some due-diligence, inquiring the resort-hotel where their septic tank was located? Queried about piping? Etc. This was the first and last time he sampled the Boracay adventure. Today, because of too much commercialism, development gone awry, the ground is about to fall-out. To be graphic, in 2017 alone, January to October, there were roughly 1.7 million visitors.

Where did all the garbage and human excreta go? Algae presence is now detected due to high levels of “waste” in the island. Indeed, heads must roll, with stalls and 5-star establishments breaking the law, closed or removed. “Stewardship” is crucial in saving Boracay from reckless imprudence of the LG inbreeding with irresponsible enterprises.

