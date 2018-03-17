Boracay shutdown pushed

5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Analou De Vera

Total closure for a maximum of one year.

This was the time frame recommended by the inter-agency task force assigned to address the environmental problems besieging Boracay Island.



The joint recommendation was announced Thursday at a meeting attended by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, and Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año.

The government officials proposed to President Duterte the closure of Boracay Island as tourist destination for a maximum of one year effective one month after its declaration.

Cimatu stated that by closing the island to tourists, this will give them ample time for the undisrupted implementation of the different measures that will be undertaken “to restore and eventually sustain Boracay Island as a prime tourism destination.”

The following measures were recommended by the agencies during the proposed closure of the Island: Upgrading of the sewerage system including the sewer lines to meet the requirement of the entire island as a major tourist destination; Installation of all required solid waste management facilities and mechanisms in addition to full compliance with the provisions of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act; Removal of illegal structures in forestlands and wetlands, easement areas and even geologically hazardous areas such as those with sink holes; Road widening/ construction, pipe laying and excavations; and the Rationalization of the island’s transport system.

Meanwhile, Teo said they already coordinated with the different airlines for rebooking of flights encouraging tourists to visit other travel destinations in the country.

Related

comments