Cargo Movers out to avoid early trouble

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Muntinlupa Sports Center)

1:45 pm – Foton vs F2 Logistics

4:10 pm – Cignal vs Smart

Defending champion F2 Logistics aims to keep its firm grip on the second spot while Foton tries to get back on track as they square off today in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.



With powerhouse Petron having completed a seven-game sweep of the first round with a 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 win over Cocolife last Thursday, all eyes will be on the Cargo Movers as they look to stretch their win-run to four and avoid a possible collision with the Blaze Spikers in the next round.

Based on the new league format, the top team after the first round will join the third-, sixth- and eighth-seeds in Pool A while Pool B will be composed of the second, fourth, fifth- and seventh-ranked squads for another round of action to determine the quarterfinal pairings.

The survivors in the quarterfinals stage will figure in a best-of-three semifinal series where the coveted tickets in the best-of-three finals are up for grabs.

