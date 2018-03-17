Customs rep shot dead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hans Amancio

A customs representative carrying over P200,000 worth of cash was gunned down by four motorcycle-riding assailants Thursday in Binondo, Manila.



The victim, identified as Ferdinand Cabale, 46, was declared dead-on-arrival after he was rushed to a hospital.

Investigators said Cabale just came from a bank along Yuchengco corner Escolta Streets in Binondo, when he was shot at by the four suspects who were onboard two motorcycles around 12:45 p.m.

Hearing the shots, PO1 James Carlo Bagnol, PO1 Israel Hernandez and PO1 Edgar Laguitao of the Gandara Police Community Precinct, immediately gave chase but the suspects were able to escape.

Authorities recovered the P227,650 the victim was carrying as with his motorcycle.

A manhunt against the suspects is ongoing.

Related

comments